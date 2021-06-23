Violent crime has surged by 23 percent in 2021 as Democrats control Washington, D.C., and most large metropolitan cities.

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) tweeted homicides and shootings have increased exponentially since former President Donald Trump was in office.

For instance, homicides increases are up 58 percent in Democrat-run Atlanta, 533 percent in Democrat-run Portland, and 37 percent in Democrat-run Philadelphia. Shooting are up 54 percent in Democrat-run New York City, 51 percent in Democrat-run Los Angeles, and 18 percent in Democrat-run Chicago.

As Violent Crime SURGES across America, some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem… Homicides:

Atlanta ⬆️ 58%

Portland ⬆️ 533%

Philadelphia ⬆️ 37% Shootings:

New York City ⬆️ 64%

Los Angeles ⬆️ 51%

— National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 22, 2021

Even CNN has not been able to ignore the numbers. Anchor Erin Burnett said the rise in crime in New York City is “stunning:”

— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 23, 2021

The American Friends Service Committee explained why, according to them, it’s time to “invest in our communities, not policing.”

1. Policing in the U.S. was established to maintain white supremacy.

2. Policing doesn’t keep us safe.

3. Body cameras, trainings, and other so-called reform measures will not end cycles of police violence.

4. Policing diverts billions of dollars from schools, health care, and other vital programs that need more funding to strengthen our communities and support shared well-being.

5. Black organizers are calling for divestment from policing and investment in human needs across the country.

Despite the violence, radical leftist are blaming the largest increase of crime in 60 years on police.