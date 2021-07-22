A poll released by OH Insights on Monday shows that most Arizona Republicans believe the forensic election audit of Maricopa County being conducted by the Arizona State Senate will show that former President Donald Trump, not President Biden, won the state’s 2020 election.

The OH Insights Poll found that 61 percent of Republican registered voters surveyed agreed with the statement, “Evidence has been uncovered which shows that the election was stolen from President Trump in a number of states that the media and election officials have called for Joe Biden.”

In contrast, 24 percent of Independent registered voters surveyed in the state agreed with that statement, and only 15 percent of Democrat registered voters surveyed in the state agreed with it.

When asked later in the survey, “After the [Maricopa County] audit is completed, who do you believe will have received more votes in the 2020 presidential election, in Arizona?” 62 percent of Republicans answered Donald Trump, while only 21 percent answered Joe Biden, with 16 percent unsure.

Among Independents, only 25 percent answered Donald Trump, while 54 percent answered Joe Biden and 21 percent were unsure.

Democrats were virtually unanimous in their responses: 89 percent answered Joe Biden, while just two percent answered Donald Trump and eight percent were unsure.

Overall, 51 percent of survey respondents answered Joe Biden, 31 percent answered Donald Trump, and 15 percent were unsure.

The poll of 863 registered voters in the state of Arizona was conducted between July 6 and 11 using an online opt-in panel survey and has a margin of error of 3.3 percent.

The political affiliation of survey respondents was 35.3 percent Republican, 32.5 percent Independent, and 32 percent Democrat.

Attitudes towards the Maricopa County audit varied significantly by geographic region.

In Maricopa County, for instance, where the Arizona State Senate is conducting its forensic audit of the 2020 election results and where about two million of the three million statewide votes in the 2020 election were cast, 55 percent of survey respondents answered they believe the audit results will show that Joe Biden won the state. In contrast, only 29 percent of survey respondents answered they believe the audit results will show that Donald Trump won. Another 15 percent of survey respondents said they were unsure.

In Pima County, the state’s second largest county by population in which the city of Tucson is located, 64 percent of survey respondents answered they believe the audit will show Biden won the state, 22 percent believe Trump won, and 12 percent are not sure.

In the state’s rural counties, 42 percent of survey respondents answered they believe the audit will show Biden won the state, 41 percent believed Trump won, and 15 percent are unsure.

The 2020 presidential election results in Arizona have been controversial since Fox News called it for Joe Biden on election night, November 3, 2020.

Later that month, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) certified that Joe Biden received less than 11,000 votes more than Donald Trump, thereby winning the state’s 11 Electoral College votes.

The Arizona State Senate initiated a forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results on April 23, and while a final report from the firm conducting the audit is not expected until next month at the earliest, the mere existence of the audit has been the subject of numerous attacks from establish media outlets and Democrats since its inception.