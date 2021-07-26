Alleged Gunman Stoned to Death After Killing One in Ft. Worth

An alleged gunman was stoned to death early Monday morning after killing one person in Fort Worth, Texas.

FOX 4 reports that a “man started firing at a crowd in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood” just before 1 a.m., Monday, and the crowd responded by hurling “gardening stones” at the alleged shooter.

#Overnight A man opens fire in the #Como area of #FortWorth killing one person and wounding two. The shooter is dead, believed to have been stoned to death by an angry group of people. @ShannonMFox4 live with this breaking story @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/HRzBPE5rG3 — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) July 26, 2021

NEWS 4 San Antonio notes that one person was killed by the alleged gunman and two others were injured.

The Star-Telegram pointed out that police said the shooting occurred after “a fight broke out at a party.”

Debra Mobley lives near where the shooting and stoning incidents occurred. She said, “First there was one light, then the whole street was filled with police lights. This is a quiet street. Nothing like this happens on this street. It’s ridiculous.”

