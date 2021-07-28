Exclusive — ‘Enough Is Enough’: Rep. Jody Hice Calls for GOP Revolt Against Pelosi Mask Surrender

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) called for House Republicans to resist House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) mask mandate in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

Pelosi and House Attending Physician Brian Monahan decided to reinstitute the mask mandate in Congress’s lower chamber even though, as Hice said, more than 85 percent of House members are vaccinated. The decision drew a swift and fiery reaction from Reps. Hice, Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Chip Roy (R-TX).

Boebert refused to wear a mask when offered one by a House staffer, according to Boebert spokesman Ben Stout.

Boebert told Breitbart News’s Ashley Oliver, “Americans should not succumb to the bully tactics from extreme leftists. If members of Congress cede our freedoms here, what hope is there for the people we represent?”

Roy called on the House to adjourn to protest the mask mandates:

Governments “shutdown schools, mandated masks, created all sorts of mental health issues,” and did so “all in the name of the government taking care of us.” Enough! It's time to choose freedom over fear. More from Rep. Roy: pic.twitter.com/MLdZ64vYzi — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 28, 2021

Hice later called to adjourn the House to resist Pelosi’s mask mandate as well. Democrats blocked Hice’s motion to adjourn.

Hice said that the decision to reinstitute the masks does not match with the science.

The Georgia conservative told Breitbart News, “It’s just ridiculous what the Democrats are doing right now; they’re disenfranchising us as Republicans. I mean, it’s one thing after another; it is a government overreach that the people have had enough, members of Congress have had enough. We are told that if … if you’re not in a dangerous area, then the request coming don’t apply. This is not a dangerous area. Washington, DC, is not considered a hotspot. So it does not fit the CDC requirements. We’re told more than 85% of members are vaccinated. So again, that does not fit the CDC requirements. This is nothing but an attempt for control. It is Pelosi out of control; it is a Democratic Party out of control. And if they roll over us, they will roll over the American people. Enough is enough.”

Hice said that he hopes that Republicans can continue resisting the mask mandates.

“We cannot continue to roll over and play dead. While this Democratic Party is literally bulldozing over the liberties and freedoms of not only us here in Congress, but our entire country,” Hice said. “There should be no federal mandates on vaccinations; there should be no federal mandates on wearing masks. People have rights and freedoms to do what they believe are in the best interests of themselves and their families. And it’s time that the federal government gets out of our lives.”

Hice added, “The Democrats and their auxiliary, propagandists in the mainstream media, want to constantly have the American public live in fear. And it’s time we get over fear. It’s time we start living off of common sense and scientific evidence, and this mandate certainly is not needed.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.