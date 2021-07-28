President Joe Biden’s failure to control the spread of the coronavirus has allowed Norway to surpass the United States in rankings of best places to be during the pandemic.

Norway is now leading in Bloomberg’s “Covid Resilience Ranking” according to Bloomberg News, which tracks 53 economic performances, healthcare quality, vaccinations, and mortality.

The United States was ranked number one in June.

The rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to restore masking advisories across the country, especially in places where coronavirus cases are spiking.

The Biden White House has struggled to defend its handling of the coronavirus in the last 48 hours since the CDC updated its advisories.

Biden and his team repeatedly promised Tuesday to obey federal health officials and “follow the science” despite widespread questioning of the new guidelines on masking mandates for children and fully vaccinated adults.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday evening on CNN that the nature of the virus had changed entirely through the spread of the delta variant, requiring strict new masking rules.

“Nothing changed about the science. It was the virus that changed. We’re dealing with fundamentally a different virus,” he said.

Biden lashed out against unvaccinated Americans on Tuesday, blaming them for the renewed spread of the virus

“Only one thing we know for sure: If those other hundred million people got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world,” he said. “So, get vaccinated. If you haven’t, you’re not nearly as smart as I said you were.”