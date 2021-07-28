Nancy Pelosi Not Committed to Passing Unwritten Senate Infrastructure Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday she will not commit to passing the unwritten Senate infrastructure bill in the House without a written text.

“No. The point is we have to see it… we are rooting for it. We’re hoping for the best,” she said. But “I can’t commit to passing something that I don’t even know what it is yet, but I’m hoping for the best.”

.@SpeakerPelosi on committing to #infrastructure deal in the House: "No. The point is we have to see it…we are rooting for it. We're hoping for the best…I can't commit to passing something that I don't even know what it is yet, but I'm hoping for the best." pic.twitter.com/CZ4S64s9u2 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 28, 2021

While the Senate infrastructure bill may be partially written by Wednesday night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously attempted to pass the bill without text, an effort Senate Republicans subsequently blocked.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill deal, agreed upon again just Wednesday morning, is expected to “cost $1.2 trillion over eight years, or $974 billion over five years, and offers more than $579 billion in new spending.”

Axios reported the bill will include $65 billion for broadband and $47 billion for flooding and coastal resiliency.

“We now have an agreement on the major issues,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) asserted Tuesday that the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package would also be dead if the Senate failed to pass the bipartisan agreement.

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation package will debut in August, when self-designated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) produces the text. It is likely to include many more provisions, such as expanding Medicare, amnesty, global warming initiatives, and subsidized racial equity and environmental justice initiatives.