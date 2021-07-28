Rasmussen: Biden Approval Hits New Low, at 46%; 52% Disapprove

A new poll released by Rasmussen Reports on Wednesday morning shows that President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency thus far, at 46%. His disapproval rating is 52%, putting him six points “underwater.”

Rasmussen notes:

The latest figures include 26% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -16. (see trends) … Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.

Biden has been in the high 40s and low 50s throughout much of his presidency thus far in the poll. He hit his previous low of 47% in late March, and occasionally thereafter, but was at 51% as recently as last week. However, new bad news about the coronavirus, and the administration’s aggressive campaign on vaccination, as well as inflation fears, could be taking a toll.

