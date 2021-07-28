Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reacted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that, among other things, vaccinated people should still wear masks in high-infection areas by reaffirming no mask mandates will be in place in the state.

“The time for government mask mandates is over—now is the time for personal responsibility,” Abbott posted on Twitter on Tuesday. “In May, I signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates by gov’t entities.”

“Every Texan has the right to choose whether they will wear a mask or have their children wear masks,” Abbott tweeted.

This response is consistent with Abbott ongoing prohibition of mask mandates in the state.

The Texas Education Agency released a statement about the executive order:

Governor Abbott’s most recent executive order regarding masking (Executive Order GA-36) issued on May 18, 2021, prohibits governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing. TEA’s public health guidance reflects this latest executive order, and outlines the current operational requirements for public schools.

The local NBC television station reported on opposition to Abbott’s stance from a teachers group.

“We are calling on the governor to rethink this because delta [variant] is now affecting and infecting people that have not been vaccinated,” Norma De La Rosa, president of El Paso Teachers Association, said in the KTSM report.

“This governor is not going to relent and he’s going to stay firm on his saying that it’s okay that people can go without masks, especially if they’ve been vaccinated,” De La Rosa said.

