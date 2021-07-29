Matt Mowers Rumored to Run for Swing House District in New Hampshire  

Former candidate Matt Mowers was rumored on Thursday to run for a 2022 midterm swing House district in New Hampshire.

“Sources close to Mowers have now confirmed to New Hampshire Primary Source that Mowers will indeed be a candidate for the seat again in 2022, with an announcement expected in September,” WMUR ABC reported.

Breitbart News contacted Mowers, but he declined to comment on any potential campaign.

Mowers’ campaign team is focused and ready to execute, WMUR ABC’s source told the publication:

Mowers’ campaign team and fundraising operation is in place and he has surrounded himself with people allegiant to former President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda who have believe they understand what it will take to be successful in New Hampshire, particularly the 1st District, in the midterm cycle.

Sources have also confirmed that former Trump campaign manager and current senior adviser to the former president Corey Lewandowski will have an active role in the Mowers campaign. He’ll have a higher profile and more direct role than in 2020, when he was focused primarily on the presidential race while also advising Mowers.

A New Hampshire paper on July 24 described House Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Mowers’ potential opponent, as “vulnerable” heading into the 2022 midterms.

Mowers, who narrowly lost the 2020 election to Pappas, told Breitbart News the “only thing served by Chris Pappas’s restaurant experience is hypocrisy.”

“He supported increasing the minimum wage on other small businesses but doesn’t even pay his own employees that,” Mowers stated.

He is “out of touch with any real world experiences,” which has been demonstrated “by his blatant disregard for New Hampshire’s small business and working class families,” Mowers continued. “We need representatives who understand what it’s like to grow up in a middle class family and recognize the need to support hard working families across our country by supporting policies that create jobs, control rising inflation and keep our communities safe.”

Mowers also told Breibart News that Pappas is “a total wingnut,” who has “literally been described as Nancy Pelosi’s personal congressman because he’s voted with her 100% of the time.”