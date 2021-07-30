Fox News Channel’s Watters’ World host Jesse Watters told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that conservatives need to get back to sticking microphones “in bad guys’ faces” to “put the fear of God in these people.”

“When I was in my 20’s, I was unleashed onto the country, and I had to stick mics in bad guys’ faces. We don’t do that anymore,” Watters told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, last week.

“We used to hold people to account — sex offenders who were getting soft sentences from judges, politicians who were lying — we used to run up to them in their driveway and say, ‘Hey, how do you account for that?’ and that put the fear of God in these people,” he added.

“We need to start doing that more, either undercover video, undercover audio, or just renegade journalism,” Watters said. “I’d like to get back to that.”

As for which issues the Fox News host believes are most important to the American people right now, Watters said that addressing the problems surrounding Critical Race Theory, inflation, the U.S. border, and rising crime will be the “four components that are going to mobilize Republicans to take back the House and the Senate.”

“I think that’s going to motivate a lot of people to go out and turn out for Republicans,” he said.

