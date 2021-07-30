Watch: Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Own Indoor Mask Mandate Twice

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday was caught twice within hours breaking the new mask mandate she imposed in the House of Representatives forcing anyone walking the halls of congress, even the vaccinated, to wear a mask with the threat of being arrested.

Pelosi was first caught removing her mask to take a picture with Republican Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey and his family after his swearing-in. Ellzey recently won a special election in Texas’s Sixth Congressional District earlier in the week. The RNC Research team tweeted the short clip of Pelosi.

Watch:

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi breaks her own mask mandate to take a photo. pic.twitter.com/Ct5WBUa8Aw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

Shortly after, Pelosi was caught again without a mask at a press conference, where the Speaker was notably the only person not wearing a mask. National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Michael McAdams tweeted the clip. writing “WATCH: @SpeakerPelosi breaks her own mask mandate.”

In the clip, Pelosi introduces House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) without a mask. After Hoyer came to the podium, Pelosi stepped to the side, still with no mask on.

Watch:

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier in the week that the indoor mask mandate will be restored within the city, regardless of vaccination status, Saturday, July 31, at 5:00 a.m. for individuals who are over two years of age.

Additionally, earlier in the week, the Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan is now advising Congressional members and staff is to wear a “well-fitted” super mask while inside if “other individuals are present.”

The directions were to wear a “well-fitted” super mask everywhere: the House Office Buildings, the Halls of the House, and House Committee Meetings. He noted that the masks are now required everywhere, and masks will be provided to those without.

After Monahan gave his new advisements, the U.S. Capitol Police, who report to the Speaker, had a memo leaked showing they are directed to “enforce” the policy on staff and visitors.

The order stated that visitors and staff who refuse to comply with her orders, after being warned once, have to either “comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.” Any of the members, ostensibly including Pelosi, should be “reported to the House Sergeant at Arms’ office” to be dealt with.