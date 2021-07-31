House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been caught without a mask numerous times in the U.S. Capitol after the return of a mask mandate and threatening anyone who opposes — even those who are vaccinated — with being arrested.

On the first day of the new mask mandate, where the members, staff, and visitors were being required to wear a “well-fitted” super mask, Pelosi (seen in the video above) was in the House chamber, speaking at the speaker’s podium without a mask, and wiping her nose with a what looks like a Kleenex while also touching the area around her, as she is giving orders for others to wear the mask.

Pelosi, on July 29, just a day after she imposed the mask mandate and the same day the U.S. Capitol Police were told to arrest mask defiers, was seen during a Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth hearing, again maskless. The mask she had was around her neck, and she was coughing.

Pelosi, on July 30, just a few days later, was seen during a press conference, not wearing a mask, talking to others, touching the podium and her nose, while everyone after the speaker is following the directions she imposed. She introduced House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and stepped to the side during the conference, still with no mask on.

On the same day, just hours apart, she was caught removing her mask to take a picture with Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) and his family members after his swearing-in. Ellzey won a special election earlier in the week to represent Texas’s Sixth Congressional District.

Additionally, later on in the same day, Pelosi was seen in another video published by the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) War Room and was the only one not wearing a mask while inside the Capitol:

National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Michael McAdams tweeted a close-up picture of Pelosi while noting, “Only one not wearing a mask in this photo is….[Pelosi].” Pelosi seems to follow the trend of not wearing a mask while everyone around is, under the orders she gave with the threat of being arrested:

Only one not wearing a mask in this photo is….@SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/Xs2iXDHmgK pic.twitter.com/KT4VxGQpeN — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) July 30, 2021

Evidently, on the first day she imposed to mask mandate and was seen without a mask, she resorted to calling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a “moron” for opposing her new mandate, which she was unable to follow herself.

On Tuesday, the Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan advised Congressional members and staff is to wear a “well-fitted” super mask while inside if “other individuals are present” in places like the House Office Buildings, the Halls of the House, and House Committee Meetings.

On Wednesday, a memo was leaked showing that the Capitol Police, who report to the Speaker, was directed to “enforce” the policy on staff and visitors. The enforcement was for the Capitol Police to warn individuals to either “comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.”

However, any of the members, ostensibly including Pelosi, should be “reported to the House Sergeant at Arms’ office” to be dealt with.