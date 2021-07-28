Tension showed Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a “moron” for opposing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new recommendations for individuals, even those vaccinated, to mask up in certain settings, while the Biden White House is in shambles over their public failure on addressing the Chinese coronavirus.

Pelosi’s flare-up came in response to a series of tweets from McCarthy, who blasted the new mask mandate as a Pelosi-imposed political tactic. “Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” McCarthy stated.

In another tweet, he continued, “Vaccines work and vaccinated Americans should not have to wear masks.”

“By forcing vaccinated Americans to return to masks, the Biden administration is not only casting doubt on a safe and effective vaccine but contradicting why vaccines exist,” the minority leader added.

The Capitol’s Attending Physician, Brian Monahan, Tuesday said he is now advising Congressional members, and staff is to wear a “well-fitted” super mask while inside if “other individuals are present.”

He wants the special mask worn everywhere by everyone: The House Office Buildings, the Halls of the House, and House Committee Meetings. He noted that the masks are now required everywhere, and masks will be provided to those without. Individuals who do not obey will receive fines.

Interestingly enough, one of the masks Monahan is suggesting to use is the Chinese version of the American medical mask know as N95, but, as Forbes pointed out, nearly 70 percent of Chinese KN95 masks tested last year did not meet U.S. standards for filtration efficiency.

Wednesday morning, when asked by reporters, Pelosi backed Monahan’s “scientific opinion,” according to the Hill. “That’s the purview of the Capitol Physician … the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it,” Pelosi said. When she was asked about McCarthy’s opposing comments, she said, “He’s such a moron.”

Earlier in the week, the Biden’s CDC announced they would be backtracking on their previous guidance and now recommending individuals, even those vaccinated, mask up in certain settings.

However, the Biden White House had trouble using their normal talking points to express why the administration failed to contain the Chinese coronavirus.

Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, admitted there is no “playbook” from the Biden White House for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.