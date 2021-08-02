Rev. Jesse Jackson was arrested Monday with other activists protesting for “voting rights” on Capitol Hill.

A photo of Jackson, with a mask under his nose, was first posted on Twitter by Sam Ford of ABC 7:

Rev Jesse Jackson has been arrested protesting for voting rights on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/XB3tLvBOPy — Sam Ford (@SamFord7News) August 2, 2021

The protest, organized by DC Poor People’s Campaign, under “A National Call for Moral Revival,” made four demands during their “Moral Monday”:

End the filibuster Pass all provisions of the For the People Act Fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act Raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr

ABC 7 reports hundreds of people, including many faith leaders, joined Jackson in protest. People even lined up to be arrested by Capitol Police:

Long line of arrested voting rights protesters waiting to be processed by US Capitol Police for blocking Constitution Ave in front of Senate office buildings. pic.twitter.com/h4ReTDV2HX — Sam Ford (@SamFord7News) August 2, 2021

Jackson was also arrested last week with 39 other people during a sit-in for “voting rights” at Democrat Sen. Kristen Sinema’s Arizona office.

Jackson is the latest leftist to be arrested protesting in support of the “For the People Act.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was arrested Friday by Capitol Police. “Enough is enough. #GoodTrouble,” she posted on Twitter with a photo of herself in zip ties:

I will NEVER stop fighting for Voting Rights! The time is NOW to move the voting rights bills in the US Senate forward!! Enough is enough. #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/XmwNrjgpuX — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) July 29, 2021

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) posted a video of his July 22 arrest to Twitter, with the caption, “I was arrested today protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform… I was getting in #goodtrouble”:

.@BlackCaucus I was arrested today protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/JjN51mRpaC — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 22, 2021

Breitbart News reported at the time:

Johnson delivered a speech at a voting rights rally outside the Supreme Court where members of the Congressional Black Caucus joined him, including Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA), Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), and Rep. Al Green (D-TX).

Beginning the trend of Democrats publicizing zip tie arrests on social media, Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH) posted photos of her arrest July 15 in the Hart Senate Office Building:

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

While Democrats have gone to great lengths to support the “For the People Act,” Heritage Action calls the bill a “left-wing power grab and an attempt to rig the rules of our elections.”

Jackson’s arrest also follows “Squad” members and other activists camping on the Capitol steps to stop the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium.

Democrat Reps. Cori Bush (MO), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), and Ayanna Pressley (MA) began protesting the end of the moratorium Thursday by camping out on the steps of the Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Housing is a human right.”

Bush, who is formerly homeless, believes that preventing evictions will “save lives”: