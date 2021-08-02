Joe Biden Extends Trump-Era Border Control Protecting U.S. Public Health

President Joe Biden’s administration has extended a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order that has served as a vital border control over the last year, allowing federal immigration officials to quickly return certain border crossers to Mexico for the sake of public health.

On Monday, the CDC confirmed that it would extend its Title 42 authority to ensure that certain border crossers are immediately returned to Mexico after arriving at the nation’s borders to prevent the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

The CDC statement reads:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an order under Sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act, and associated implementing regulations, that temporarily suspends the introduction of certain noncitizens based on the Director’s determination that introduction of such noncitizens, regardless of their country of origin, migrating through Canada and Mexico into the United States creates a serious danger of the introduction of COVID-19 into the United States, and the danger is so increased by the introduction of such noncitizens that a temporary suspension is necessary to protect the public health. Unaccompanied noncitizen children, already excepted under a July 16, 2021 order, remain excepted from the order’s coverage. [Emphasis added] … This order was issued on August 2, 2021 and shall remain in effect until the CDC Director determines that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States from covered noncitizens has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health, and the Order is no longer necessary to protect the public health. The order replaces the October 13, 2020 order previously issued under this authority. [Emphasis added]

Already, the Biden administration had exempted Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) from being returned to Mexico through Title 42 and in recent months has increasingly not used the CDC authority to return border crossers.

In October 2020, seven months after former President Donald Trump’s first implemented Title 42, about 91 percent of border crossers apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border were being returned to Mexico under the order.

In June, federal immigration officials apprehended more than 178,000 border crossers, 130,000 of which were returned to Mexico via Title 42. That data indicates that DHS is now using the order in only 56 percent of cases.

Likewise, the Biden administration has continued releasing border crossers into the U.S. without testing them for the coronavirus. Many of them have coronavirus and continue traveling into the country on buses and commercial domestic flights, often paid for by Catholic Charities and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The latest data reveals that the Biden administration has released about 173,000 border crossers into the U.S. interior since he took office in late January. In addition, just in the month of July, nearly 15,000 UACs were released to sponsors across the U.S. Another 16,000 UACs remain in federal custody until they are released to sponsors.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.