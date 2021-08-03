NY Lieutenant Gov: ‘I Believe These Brave Women’ Accusing Andrew Cuomo of ‘Repulsive & Unlawful Behavior’

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Tuesday that she believes the allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out in a bombshell report by the New York attorney general’s office, calling his alleged harassment “repulsive and unlawful.”

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward,” Hochul (pictured, right) said in a statement shared to social media.

“No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

