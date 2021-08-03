A Monday poll revealed President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped ten points in 60 days, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris survey.

Biden’s approval is currently at 52 percent. “He may still be above water — only 43 percent of respondents disapprove of the job he’s doing in the Oval Office — but he’s down 10 points from where he was in June, when his approval was at 62 percent,” the poll suggested.

Other polling has indicated Biden has a lower approval rating than 52 percent.

A Gallup poll from July 6-21 marked Biden at a 50 percent approval rating, down six points from a 56 percent rating in June. But according to a Monmouth University Polling Institute on June 18, Biden’s approval rating stood at 48 percent with 43 percent disapproving of his job performance.

A national poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating has gone backwards since April, plummeting to below 50 percent for the first time since he took office with disillusioned Democrats leading the way down. https://t.co/mFJLCHGtjM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 20, 2021

Monday’s Harvard CAPS-Harris survey also showed some 47 percent of Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track, compared to 39 percent who believed so in June.

Even worse, the poll suggested 49 percent believe the Biden inflation ridden economy is on the wrong track, increasing from 42 percent in June.

Inflation may be the lead driver in Biden’s dropping approval rating.

A Morning Consult poll released July 28 indicated 59 percent of “registered voters hold Biden’s economic policies responsible for rise in inflation in the United States, compared with 53% who point to Americans’ return to pre-pandemic behaviors.”