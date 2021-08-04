Dr. Drew: Vaccine Passports Are ‘Modern Day Segregation’

Dr. David Drew Pinsky, better known as Dr. Drew, tweeted Wednesday that vaccine passports are “modern day segregation.”

“The CDC reported today that only 28.4% of the black community have received the Covid vaccine. With states like CA and NY mandating vaccine passports to enter restaurants and businesses, the black community would be most affected by this modern day segregation,” Dr. Drew tweeted.

A self-designated “TV commentator on mental health,” Dr. Gail Saltz immediately responded to Dr. Drew, questioning if the vaccine is actually available to “ALL.” She responded:

The vaccine is exceedingly available to ALL? It is not denying access to anyone based on an unchangeable parameter (segregation). It is however aimed at decreasing covid spread, thereby saving lives, especially lives of those least vaccinated and most vulnerable.

According to the White House, all Americans are “eligible” to become vaccinated if they wish by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructions below:

Visit Vaccines.gov to find vaccination providers near you. In some states, information may be limited while more U. S. vaccination providers and pharmacies are being added. Learn more about COVID-19 Vaccination Locations on Vaccines.gov.

Text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find vaccine locations near you in the United States.

Check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccination appointments are available. Find out which pharmacies are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Contact your state health department to find additional vaccination locations in the area.

Check your local news outlets. They may have information on how to get a vaccination appointment.

The White House also outlines that people can become vaccinated for free at 700 community health centers, 20,000 pharmacies, federally-run mass vaccination centers, and by 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts.