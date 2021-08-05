Carnival Cruise Lines is introducing both mask and pre-cruise testing requirements for vaccinated guests aboard its cruise ships after reporting a “small number of positive cases” aboard a liner.

Guests aboard the ships will now be asked to wear a mask in certain indoor areas, regardless of their vaccination status. The policy goes into effect Saturday and will remain until October 31. While the announcement states that the changes are out of “an abundance of caution,” CNN reported that a Carnival Cruise ship detected a “small number of positive cases” aboard the liner.

Per the August 4 update:

Carnival will continue to operate with vaccinated cruises as defined by the CDC, including having its crew fully vaccinated. However, in an abundance of caution, and following the lead of similar sectors and venues — including Nevada casinos, Disney theme parks, and Broadway theaters — all guests will be asked to wear masks in certain indoor areas of Carnival’s ships. This new policy goes into effect with all cruises that depart on or after Saturday, Aug. 7, through Oct. 31, 2021.

Current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols require 95 percent of the ship’s passengers and crew to be vaccinated.

Carnival is also adding a pre-cruise testing requirement for vaccinated guests who, beginning Saturday, must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of departure.

“Vaccinated guests are required to come with their negative test results and proof of vaccination for boarding,” the liner said in a statement, adding that unvaccinated guests “will continue to follow the requirements previously communicated which includes pre-cruise PCR testing, testing prior to boarding, and testing within 24 hours of debarkation on cruises of five days or longer.”

“Unvaccinated guests approved for an exemption are charged $150 for testing and health screening costs. For cruises departing from Florida and Texas, unvaccinated guests are also required to show proof of insurance,” the update added.

Notably, vaccine passports are illegal in the state of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) emerged victorious last month in the latest update in the ongoing legal battle with the CDC over the vaccine passport requirements it is imposing on the cruise industry.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said she expects the new requirements to be temporary. They are being implemented, she said, to “protect our guests and crew while on board, and to continue to provide confidence to our homeports and destinations that we are doing our part to support their efforts to protect public health and safety.”