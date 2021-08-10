Former President Donald Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for conceding to Senate Democrats on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed,” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters.

Trump questioned McConnell’s logic to give up on leverage for the infrastructure bill while allowing Democrats to pursue a more partisan $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.

“He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country.

McConnell made headlines in May after he said he was “100 percent” focused on stopping Biden’s agenda.

Just weeks later, however, he quietly endorsed Senate Republicans working with the White House on infrastructure.

On Saturday, McConnell called the effort a “compromise” on a “core government responsibility” and voted to advance the process.

“This is a compromise product crafted by colleagues with big, principled differences, and the senate with the narrowest possible split,” he said.

Trump expressed his frustration with McConnell’s leadership.

“I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics — now I don’t have to be quiet anymore,” he wrote.

McConnell famously panned Trump’s plans to invest heavily in infrastructure during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“What I hope we will clearly avoid, and I’m confident we will, is a trillion-dollar stimulus,” he said in December 2016.

When he was president, Trump proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure bill but met resistance from Republicans who felt it was too expensive.