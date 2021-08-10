President Joe Biden thanked Senate Republicans for helping him pass a major $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Tuesday, during a speech at the White House.

“For the Republicans who supported this bill, you showed a lot of courage. And I want to personally thank you for that,” Biden said, adding that he had personally called most of the Republicans who voted for the bill to thank them.

Biden boasted that he got 69 votes in the Senate in support of the bill, which included nineteen Senate Republicans.

“This bill shows we can work together,” he said, pointedly noting that people in the White House audience expressed doubts wether he could get bipartisan support for infrastructure.

Biden also thanked the handful of Republican and Democrat senators who continued working with the administration, even when a deal looked unlikely.

“I want to thank those senators that worked so hard to bring this agreement together,” he said. “I know it wasn’t easy.”

Biden championed the massive spending items in the bill, including spending on green energy, climate priorities, and electric vehicles. He also celebrated the historic spending items on railroads, public transit, and Amtrak.

“America, this is truly how we build back better,” he said.