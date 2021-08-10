Swing State Democrats Tank ‘Hire American’ Rule in Infrastructure Bill

John Binder

A handful of Senate Democrats, representing swing states, joined the majority of their caucus in helping tank a plan that would have required American infrastructure jobs go to American citizens and legal immigrants, not illegal aliens.

Last week, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) proposed an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would have prohibited federal funds going to any entity that failed to enroll in and comply with the E-Verify program to ensure illegal aliens are not hired for infrastructure jobs over Americans and legal immigrants.

The amendment failed when a number of swing state Senate Democrats joined most of their colleagues in opposing the “Hire American” requirement, including:

  • Joe Manchin (D-WV)
  • Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)
  • Jon Tester (D-MT)
  • Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
  • Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)
  • Jacky Rosen (D-NV)
  • Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
  • Michael Bennet (D-CO)
  • Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
  • Bob Casey (D-PA)
  • Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)
  • John Hickenlooper (D-CO)
  • Gary Peters (D-MI)

The “Hire American” amendment was supported by 53 Senators — including all Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

On Tuesday, without securing the “Hire American” requirement, 19 Senate Republicans helped pass the infrastructure bill.

Those Senate Republicans include Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jim Risch (R-ID), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), John Hoeven (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here. 

