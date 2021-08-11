CDC Increases Vaccination Recommendation for Pregnant Women

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) enhanced their vaccination recommendation for pregnant women Wednesday.

The CDC’s recommendation is based on “new” evidence about the safety of vaccines, which the found “pregnant people can receive an mRNA vaccine with no increased risk to themselves or their babies,” ABC News first reported.

The CDC’s claims are below:

CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.

In a new analysis of current data from the v-safe pregnancy registry, scientists did not find an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. This adds to the growing evidence of the safety of these vaccines.

According to other CDC data as of July 31, vaccinations are low among pregnant women, with only 24 percent having received only a single dose during pregnancy.

The CDC’s new data comes as White House officials are reportedly frustrated by the CDC’s lack of coronavirus data transparency. “Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta’s spread,” Axios reported Monday.

“That’s where the tension is, like ‘Where the hell are the data?'” a source revealed told the the publication.

Executive Vice President of Scripps Research Eric Topol also tweeted August 6 that a lack of data is inexcusable. “Just think we live in a country which is incapable of telling us the percent vaccinated or unvaccinated who require hospitalization for covid. No less any more data about them. Or track breakthrough infections. Thanks @CDCgov,” he said.