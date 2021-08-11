A Newsweek reporter used Chinese communist propaganda to make Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R- TN) look like a racist in a hit piece published on Monday.

Reporter Cammy Pedroja, who self-identifies with “social justice” and “intersectional feminism” in her Twitter bio, quoted a Chinese state media bureau chief and columnist for China Daily. China Daily belongs to the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party, the same party accused of committing genocide against Uyghurs.

Feminist Pedroja specifically used communist propaganda calling fellow-woman Sen. Blackburn a “bitch” — a term which scholars have said reinforces sexism.

“In 2020, she called China the “new axis of evil” and blamed the Chinese people for the pandemic. She also pushed to deny Chinese scholars student visas. And in December, Blackburn faced backlash after tweeting “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change…” Chen Weihua, a Chinese state media bureau chief and a columnist for China Daily replied,“This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime b***h.”

In her piece Pedroja also falsely called Blackburn a “congresswoman” at least twice, even though Blackburn is, in fact, a U.S. senator. The reporter further wrote that she reached out to Sen. Blackburn’s, office, though the office contends no such correspondence occurred.

The aim of the piece was to link Blackburn to former President Donald Trump — whom leftists in the media despise — before poorly explaining her policy positions to paint her as a racist.

“Blackburn has been embroiled in controversy amid accusations of xenophobia and racism over the past couple of years,” the reporter wrote.

Overall, the reporter seemed to use the propaganda as an ad hominem attack (a logical fallacy which appeals to feelings or prejudices rather than intellect) to distract from Blackburn’s claim that “many non-Republican voters have been telling her they “miss” former President Trump’s policies.”

“The Republican congresswoman (sic) made the comment during a Monday appearance on Fox Business’ Kudlow. Much of the segment centered upon a discussion about Trump’s border wall,” according to the report.