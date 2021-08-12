Newberg, Oregon’s school board voted Tuesday to prohibit all broadly “political” signs, flags, and clothing, including those depicting LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter messaging, from district buildings.

The school board voted 4-3 in favor of a ban following a virtual evening meeting during which parents and officials debated the measure.

“Black students and other kids of color are under attack in Newberg schools,” parent Tai Harden-Moore stated. “I know this to be true because my son was called a n**ger at school.”

“Research shows an affirming school environment improves behavioral, academic, and mental health outcomes for all students,” said a wife of a Newberg teacher.

Those in support of the measure, including school board director and vice chair Brian Shannon, argued that overtly political symbols harm racial relations, not improve them.

“The main goal of this is to get political symbols and divisive symbols out of our schools so we can focus on the already difficult task of educating our students in the core subjects,” Shannon said.