Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took to Twitter on Thursday to bash Dr. Anthony Fauci for his ever-shifting Chinese coronavirus guidance.

“Does anyone actually still believe anything Dr. Fauci says? Like seriously?” Jordan wrote, quickly garnering thousands of reactions:

Does anyone actually still believe anything Dr. Fauci says? Like seriously? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 12, 2021

Jordan has previously hammered Fauci for his inconsistent public health rhetoric.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in July, Jordan broke down every time Fauci changed mask guidance since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jordan said:

Fauci initially said a year and a half ago when this thing started, he initially said, no need for a mask, and as then he said, wear one mask. And then he said, No, wear two masks, then it went back to one mask, and then it was back to no mask. Now, he’s saying wear a mask again. So you know so much for the old cliche, so much for trusting the science. … They can’t keep changing their story.

Fauci has also faced backlash from House Republican members and senators for the National Institute of Health’s reported role in funding the Wuhan Lab, where the virus has been hypothesized to have originated.

Jordan continued:

Think about this, Fauci changed his opinion [a lot]; I got five statements from Fauci on the origins, that we never funded the Wuhan instead of Virology. And he said, ‘oh, yeah, we funded it. But, it was a sub-grant through, you know, EcoHealth.’ Then he said, ‘no, we funded it. But, we didn’t do gain of function research there.’ And then this weekend, he said, ‘Well, we funded it, there was a gain of function research, but it was a sound scientific decision.’ And finally, he said, ‘it would have been negligent not to fund the lab in China.’ So he went from we never funded it to it’d be negligent. So this is Fauci and the Biden administration just all over the place. And it shouldn’t surprise us.

Fauci most recently claimed the Chinese coronavirus pandemic “will disappear” when the “majority of the population [are] vaccinated,” noting that “we don’t know what that threshold is.”