New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said Friday that people “should keep a very close eye” on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) final days in office.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced his resignation following a bombshell New York state attorney general report which accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct against multiple women.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Gov. Cuomo's final days in office: "I think people should keep a very close eye on him after everything he's done." pic.twitter.com/gHOVVsgDac — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2021

