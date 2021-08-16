Vice President Kamala Harris claimed a “key role” in the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, but she has yet to make a public statement upon the Taliban overrunning Kabul Sunday.

Harris confirmed to CNN’s Dana Bash that she was the “last person in the room” before President Joe Biden decided to remove all troops from Afghanistan.

Biden signed off on this debacle and Harris tried to take credit for it. Harris says she had key role in Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal decision https://t.co/80Fb2gGo6S — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 15, 2021

“Were you the last person in the room?” Bash asked Harris.

“Yes,” Harris responded.

Bash pressed with another question, “And you feel comfortable?”

“I do,” she responded.

“This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage,” she said about decision to withdraw. “He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes… is the right thing to do.”

Biden “is acutely aware that it may not be politically popular, or advantageous for him personally; it’s really something to see,” Harris continued. “I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right.”

Kamala Harris tried to take partial credit for the Afghanistan withdrawal when it looked like a sure thing that would’ve boosted the popularity of the Biden-Harris administration. Now she gets to co-own the failure. pic.twitter.com/blfg4RNJr9 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 16, 2021

But now that the country has fallen into the hands of Taliban terrorists, many are noticing Harris’ absence from taking responsibility for her “key role.”

Fox News titled a headline, “President Biden, VP Harris avoid the cameras as Kabul falls to Taliban,” noting that Harris has “avoided appearing on camera as Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban on Saturday and Sunday.”

Managing Editor of Townhall Spencer Brown tweeted Monday that Harris is shrinking back from explaining to the American people how the “‘not an evacuation’ is going in Kabul.”

“Joe Biden is hiding, Jen Psaki is on vacation, Kamala Harris is MIA, and this is how the ‘not an evacuation’ is going in Kabul after the Biden administration told us they had weeks to complete a mere reduction in civilian diplomatic staff” he stated:

Joe Biden is hiding, Jen Psaki is on vacation, Kamala Harris is MIA, and this is how the "not an evacuation" is going in Kabul after the Biden administration told us they had weeks to complete a mere reduction in civilian diplomatic staff. https://t.co/KZkkzUYbsu — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 16, 2021

Jack Posobiec also tweeted Monday that “Kamala refused a request to do a presser today. Said she was focused on Haiti not Afghanistan. Now staffers for the rival teams have been openly fighting all day, per WH official”:

Shade War going hot – Kamala refused a request to do a presser today. Said she was focused on Haiti not Afghanistan. Now staffers for the rival teams have been openly fighting all day, per WH official — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2021

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) called on former President Trump to make a statement in lieu of Harris’s absence.

“If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are unable to speak to the American people about the disaster they created in Afghanistan, President @realDonaldTrump should make a primetime address,” said Miller. “The American people need leadership, and Biden-Harris have vanished.”

If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are unable to speak to the American people about the disaster they created in Afghanistan, President @realDonaldTrump should make a primetime address. The American people need leadership, and Biden-Harris have vanished. https://t.co/5UGlqu4oUh — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) August 16, 2021

President Biden announced Monday morning he will speak to the Afghan situation later in the afternoon at 3:45 p.m. It is unknown if Harris will attend or speak at the press conference.

