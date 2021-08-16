“There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft. Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?” O’Neill wrote in a tweet:

In an earlier post, O’Neill said, “People are being killed trying to evacuate Kabul. But don’t worry… Jen Psaki will tell us what’s actually happening once dipshit goes to sleep”:

He also pointed to the fact Americans had “heard more from The Taliban than we have from the most popular president in our history.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported that Biden will return to the White House on Monday, according to his staff, to publicly address the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan:

The president resisted making a public appearance on camera over the weekend as the Taliban swept into Kabul, leaving Americans and Afghan allies flooding the airport seeking evacuation. The last time he addressed the crisis was on Tuesday, before leaving for his August vacation. Biden was scheduled to stay at Camp David until Wednesday. Since Tuesday, the Biden White House team relied on staff posted social media photos, and statements in the president’s name to serve as official reactions to the worst foreign policy crisis of his presidency.

Former President Donald Trump released additional statements Monday criticizing Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next?” Trump questioned, adding, “Someone should ask him, if they can find him.”