Another poll shows Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) leading his competitors ahead of the GOP primary for the Georgia U.S. Senate race.

Collins, the frontrunner, who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and owns a trucking company, is up against Gov. Brian Kemp (R)-endorsed Derek Dooley, former University of Tennessee football coach, lawyer, and a first-time candidate; and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), a pharmacist and longtime GOP lawmaker representing the state’s 1st congressional district. Republicans are hoping to snag the seat of Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff, who was first elected in 2021 and has been dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection.

The latest Quantus Insights poll shows Collins leading with 32.6 percent support. Unlike previous polling, the new survey shows Dooley surpassing Carter 22.5 percent to 13.7 percent. Another recent poll from Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) showed Collins with the most support at 21.6 percent, compared to 12.5 percent for Carter and 11 percent for Dooley.

RealClear Polling average shows Collins leading Carter by 11.5 points and shows Ossoff leading Collins by a narrow 2.8 points in the general election.

The Georgia Republican Senate Primary election is on May 19, 2026. If any candidate does not receive more than 50 percent of the votes, the top two contenders will compete in a runoff race before the winner challenges Ossoff in November.

The poll was conducted April 28-May 2 with 1,677 Georgia voters, and the margin of error is ±2.6 percentage points.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.