Report: House ‘Likely’ to Block Two-Track Infrastructure Scheme 

House Democrats and Republicans are reportedly “likely” to form a majority to block the two-track infrastructure scheme, forcing a vote on the so-called bipartisan bill to alienate the $3.5 reconciliation package.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) told Fox News, “If the BIF [bipartisan infrastructure] is stand-alone, there is significant Republican support. If the BIF is linked to any other bill or held up for months, that support would fall apart.”

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is sticking to the far-left and their two-track system. Fox News reported that “Speaker Pelosi reportedly said in caucus call tonight she was unswayed by moderate House Dems threats to vote against budget resolution until bipartisan infra bill gets a vote — sticking with progressives, who demanded it not move until human infra reconciliation bill advances.”

🚨NEW, thread: moderate Dems get backup from GOP in bid to squeeze Pelosi, force bipartisan infrastructure vote @RepBrianFitz tells me there is likely enough GOP support overcome progressive Dems vowing to block bipartisan infrastructure bill. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 17, 2021

Before Fitzpatrick tipped his position, House Democrats demanded on August 8 that Pelosi hold an immediate vote on the Senate infrastructure bill, untying it from the reconciliation package amid inflation and debt concerns.

“After years of waiting, the country cannot afford unnecessary delays to finally deliver on a physical infrastructure package,” the letter shared by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jared Golden (D-ME) read.

“Separately, as we begin the reconciliation process, we have concerns about the specific components of that potential package,” the letter adds. “These specifics are crucial, particularly given the combined threat of rising inflation, national debt, and the trillions recently, and appropriately, allocated to the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] emergency.”

Breitbart News reported the reconciliation budget, the vehicle for the bill that passed the Senate on August 11 and is now moving to the House, contains amendments far-left House Democrats may oppose, thus presenting an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to work together to defeat the package, which includes far-left items like expanding Medicare, amnesty, global warming initiatives, and subsidized racial equity and environmental justice initiatives.

