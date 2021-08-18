CDC Data Shows ‘Worrying Drop’ in Vaccine Efficacy over Time

Officials are still finalizing the details of the booster plan, and the government is not expected to begin offering third shots from Pfizer and Moderna until mid-September at the earliest. The Food and Drug Administration must first authorize the booster shots, and the CDC will need to formally recommend that people get them eight months after completing their initial vaccination round. But the move represents an acceleration of a process that had proceeded cautiously, as officials hunted for clear signs that the vaccines’ immunity was waning. The plan for now doesn’t call for boosters for recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Federal officials are awaiting results of a study by the drugmaker on the effectiveness of administering two J&J doses.

Last week, the CDC recommended a third vaccine dose for immunocompromised people, coinciding with the FDA’s ruling on the matter.

“Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19,” the FDA’s acting commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement at the time.

Last month, Pfizer officials met with top U.S. health officials to discuss their request for authorization for a third coronavirus shot.