Terror Threat: Possible Explosives in Truck Near Capitol

Police were investigating a possible explosive device in a pickup truck Thursday morning outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill, according to an Associated Press report.

The Library of Congress is located on Capitol Hill near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol building.

Law enforcement was said to be “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.”

The nearby buildings have been evacuated, and law enforcement has blocked off the roads close to the Capital.

Congressional staffers in the Cannon House Office Building were sent notices to evacuate due to a suspicious vehicle located near First Street Southeast.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that there are investigators on the scene who were trying to determine if the device was an operable explosive and if the man in the truck near the capitol has told a detonator.

SWAT vehicles were said to be outside the Rayburn House Office Building, according to a source.

Nearby buildings include the Republican National Committee (RNC). Its inhabitants were told to evacuate, two sources confirmed with Breitbart News

This story is breaking news check back to Breitbart News for updates…