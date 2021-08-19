A booth at the annual Iowa State Fair was reportedly offering to vaccinate fairgoers who wanted to receive the Chinese coronavirus shot, according to the Associated Press (AP).

At the booth as of Monday, the eleventh day since the fair started, more than 150 people were reportedly vaccinated. In contrast, there were more than 400,000 people in attendance just within the first four days.

Reportedly, their booth did not have a long line, unlike most other attractions. But the booth was stocked with nurses willing to give a free Chinese coronavirus vaccine to anyone in the eligible age range.

Mask wearing on the fairgrounds was rare, but AP reported that some people wore them while inside buildings although masks were not required, only recommended.

Some of the fairgoers who got vaccinated said it was in fear of the delta variant or due to a family member being sick with the Chinese coronavirus, making them understand the severity of the virus, according to Tiffany Aljets, a pharmacist.

The AP added about the 2020 fair cancelation and the Chinese coronavirus rate in the area:

Fair officials canceled the 2020 event due to COVID-19 but are following Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ policy of personal responsibility by allowing fairgoers this year to decide whether to be vaccinated or wear a mask. Public health officials recommend wearing a mask where there are crowds. The positivity rate in Polk County, where the fairgrounds are located, has increased to nearly 11%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Cases have accelerated rapidly in August, increasing by nearly 42% in the past week to a seven-day average of 758. All but three of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing a substantial or high rate of spread, and the state’s vaccination rate has stalled at about 50% fully vaccinated.

In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed a law prohibiting Iowa school districts, counties, and cities from establishing a mask mandate at a local level, instead, making it come from the state.

While maskless, Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), the only remaining congressional Democrat in Iowa, recently was caught complaining during an interview with a local CBS news station about seeing the thousands of fairgoers not wearing masks while at the fair.

