Report: Only About 150 out of 400,000 Iowa State Fair Attendees Opted for Coronavirus Vaccine Jab on Site

Hy Vee pharmacist Tiffany Aljets, left, gives a COVID-19 vaccination shot to eighteen-year-old exchange student Jonila Shehu, of Kosovo, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, where a million people are expected for the 11-day event, public health officials hope a …
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Jacob Bliss

A booth at the annual Iowa State Fair was reportedly offering to vaccinate fairgoers who wanted to receive the Chinese coronavirus shot, according to the Associated Press (AP).

At the booth as of Monday, the eleventh day since the fair started, more than 150 people were reportedly vaccinated. In contrast, there were more than 400,000 people in attendance just within the first four days.

Reportedly, their booth did not have a long line, unlike most other attractions. But the booth was stocked with nurses willing to give a free Chinese coronavirus vaccine to anyone in the eligible age range.

Mask wearing on the fairgrounds was rare, but AP reported that some people wore them while inside buildings although masks were not required, only recommended.

Some of the fairgoers who got vaccinated said it was in fear of the delta variant or due to a family member being sick with the Chinese coronavirus, making them understand the severity of the virus, according to Tiffany Aljets, a pharmacist.

The AP added about the 2020 fair cancelation and the Chinese coronavirus rate in the area:

Fair officials canceled the 2020 event due to COVID-19 but are following Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ policy of personal responsibility by allowing fairgoers this year to decide whether to be vaccinated or wear a mask. Public health officials recommend wearing a mask where there are crowds.

The positivity rate in Polk County, where the fairgrounds are located, has increased to nearly 11%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Cases have accelerated rapidly in August, increasing by nearly 42% in the past week to a seven-day average of 758.

All but three of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing a substantial or high rate of spread, and the state’s vaccination rate has stalled at about 50% fully vaccinated.

In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed a law prohibiting Iowa school districts, counties, and cities from establishing a mask mandate at a local level, instead, making it come from the state.

VARIOUS CITIES - JULY 26: People walk out of a store requesting that people wear masks on July 26, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the city will require all city workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. Currently, about 54 percent of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

People walk out of a store requesting that people wear masks on July 26, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

While maskless, Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), the only remaining congressional Democrat in Iowa, recently was caught complaining during an interview with a local CBS news station about seeing the thousands of fairgoers not wearing masks while at the fair.

