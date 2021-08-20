Democrat Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) complained Thursday about challenger Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) labeling her “one of the dumbest members of Congress.”

“Florida Republicans are coming after Stephanie with disgusting and straight up inaccurate personal attacks!” her fundraising email reads. “One of her opponents, Anthony Sabatini, even called her ‘one of the dumbest members of Congress.'”

In response, Friday, State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) told Breitbart News, “It’s time for honesty in politics. I refuse to lie to the American people about Murphy’s mental unfitness.”

“Based on her socialist voting record, she’s demonstrated an alarming deficit in human intelligence,” Sabatini pointed to her voting record as evidence of mental unfitness. “Murphy’s voting record indicates that she has trouble grasping basic human concepts such as ‘gender, ‘inflation,’ and ‘borders.'”

“She is the most clueless member of the Congress—it’s very sad,” he added.

It is not the first time Murphy has whined about her Republican challenger. In June, she complained Sabatini was an “extremist Trump supporter” in a campaign fundraising email.

“It’s crucial that we show grassroots strength when those numbers [donations] are made public, or else people like Sabatini will feel even more emboldened,” the email read.

Sabatini told Breitbart News in June that Murphy is “Pelosi’s servant” and “is suffering once again from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” adding he hopes “she seeks help from someone other than Dr. [Anthony] Fauci.”

Swamp Creature @SMurphyCongress is having a mental breakdown now that I’m in the race—take a look👇 https://t.co/s9Nm17Own0 — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 16, 2021

Murphy’s fundraising emails come after she responded with an obscene gesture in July when asked if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “should be arrested for breaking her own mask mandate.”

“Congresswoman Murphy, quick question: do you think Nancy Pelosi should be arrested for breaking her own mask mandate?” a Washington, DC, reporter asked Murphy.

Murphy did not say anything but flipped the bird at the woman and kept walking:

After the incident, Sabatini told Breitbart News it is “absolutely disgusting and trashy behavior – it’s time for her to immediately resign and issue an apology to Central Florida voters.” Murphy, Sabatini continued, “is not fit for office and probably not mentally stable.”

