Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) on Tuesday labeled her Republican challenger, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R), an “extremist Trump supporter.”

Dubbing Sabatini an “extremist Trump supporter” in a campaign fundraising email, Murphy asserted that “It’s crucial that we show grassroots strength when those numbers [donations] are made public, or else people like Sabatini will feel even more emboldened.”

Sabatini told Breitbart News Tuesday that Murphy is “Pelosi’s servant” and “is suffering once again from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” adding he hopes “she seeks help from someone other than Dr. [Anthony] Fauci.”

While Murphy has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 95 percent of the time and with “Squad” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MI) 90 percent and 91 percent, respectively, she has decided to ignore her voting record.

Swamp Creature @SMurphyCongress is having a mental breakdown now that I’m in the race—take a look👇 https://t.co/s9Nm17Own0 — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 16, 2021