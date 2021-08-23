Fourteen Elected Republicans Demand Biden Admin Resignations over Deadly Afghan Extraction

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccines in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. On Monday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on Monday joined 13 other elected Republicans who are demanding Biden administration officials resign over the deadly Afghan evacuation.

“This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage,” Donalds wrote. “As Commander-in-Chief, [Joe] Biden is directly responsible for commanding our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligent, and sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens, and allied partners out of harm’s way. He has failed on all fronts.”

The list of the nine Republicans calling for Biden’s resignation includes Rep. Jim Banks (ID), Rep. Andy Biggs (LA), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (GA), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL), and Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX).

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: U.S. President Joe Biden walks away without taking questions after delivering remarks on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House August 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden cut his vacation in Camp David short to address the nation as the Taliban have seized control in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. is set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden walks away without taking questions after delivering remarks on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on August 16, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Five other Republicans have called for senior administration officials to resign. That includes Reps. Mary Miller (IL), Mike Johnson (LA), Don Bacon (NE), Chris Stewart (UT), and Sen. Josh Hawley (MO).

Taliban fighters pose for photograph in Wazir Akbar Khan in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Wazir Akbar Khan in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The calls for resignations come as chaos heats up in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has rejected any delay in U.S. troops completely leaving Kabul by August 31. The Pentagon revealed Monday there was a firefight near the Kabul airport, killing one Afghan soldier and wounding others.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.