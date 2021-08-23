Ex-Navy SEAL who Killed Bin Laden Blasts Biden for Afghanistan Disaster

Appearing Monday on the Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co., Rob O’Neill, the famed former Navy SEAL who shot dead Osama Bin Laden, served up harsh criticism of President Joe Biden’s mismanaged withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
A transcript is as follows:
STUART VARNEY: Is President Biden prepared to fight?
ROB O’NEILL: I don’t know if [President Joe Biden] is prepared to fight, but he is a politician so maybe he’s looking at the polls and seeing he’s losing horribly. He better be prepared to fight. This is why you don’t give a date to be out. We’re going to get our guys when we get them and do it the way we want to do it. I can’t even believe it that the Taliban is telling us that if we don’t negotiate with them… I don’t negotiate with the Taliban, I kill them. It’s not it’s really not that hard. […] This is when you step up, when you plant your feet and then you move forward. You fight the enemy. You see the people who need to be rescued. […] We’re making ourselves look bad. It’s pathetic. I’m ashamed. I feel like I lost a big chunk of my life.
