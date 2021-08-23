Report: Only 3,300 U.S. Citizens Are Evacuated from Afghanistan

An internal government document shows that there have only been 3,376 U.S. citizens airlifted out of Kabul, Afghanistan, as of Saturday, according to a report from Yahoo News.

The report noted that the number of U.S. citizens rescued at the time was from a government update to the Biden White House that was allegedly marked “For official use only.”

The document, meant for “official use only,” showed a line into what the government has been able to do by evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul. The government has only shown that it has saved 3,376 U.S. citizens about a week into the evacuations, which started on August 14.

Government officials from the White House, Pentagon, and State Department have been reluctant to relay the information to the general public.

On Monday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby was unable to give a precise number how many U.S. citizens were successfully evacuated. When asked, he said “several thousand.” When Kirby was pressed on why he was giving such a vague number, Kirby responded, “I think I’m just going to leave it at several thousand.”

U.S. Department of Defense

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday was unable to give an exact number of U.S. citizens left in the country. Instead, he said “several thousand” when asked. However, he said they cannot give the exact number because many do not register with the embassy.

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday also declined to give any of the specifics on how many U.S. citizens have been evacuated so far. He only said, “We believe there are several thousand Americans in Afghanistan who would like to leave.”

Price noted that the U.S. consular offices employees have been attempting to make thousands of calls to U.S. citizens who they believe are currently in Afghanistan to get more information and find out where they are. “Our team made several thousand calls over the weekend, and those efforts continue,” Price said.

During a press conference on Monday, President Joe Biden spoke only about the Chinese coronavirus vaccine before he walked away from the podium while reporters were trying to ask him questions about thousands of Americans still stranded in Afghanistan.

