Robbery Suspect Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Armed Citizen

A robbery suspect in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, died Monday night after allegedly pointing a gun at an armed citizen near a Harkins Theater in Bricktown.

KOCO reported Tuesday the suspect, a 22-year-old male, allegedly pulled a gun on a 36-year-old man with intent to commit a robbery just before 10 p.m.

KFOR notes the 36-year-old man and his wife were in a parking lot when the suspect allegedly approached. The 36-year-old husband pulled his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect died from his wounds.

FOX 25 reports the armed husband and his wife remained on scene and “cooperated with police.”

Oklahoma is one of 21 states with constitutional carry, which means law-abiding citizens are able to carry a handgun on their persons for self-defense without going through the onerous process of getting a permit from the government.

The other 20 states with constitutional carry are: The other 20 states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (NOTE: Texas’ constitutional carry law takes effect September 1, 2021.)

