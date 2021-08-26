Israeli Prime Minister Meeting with Joe Biden Postponed After Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett listens during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

A White House meeting between President Joe Biden and the new Israeli prime minister was postponed Thursday after a suicide bomb went off in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Biden was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., but the White House told reporters it would be delayed.

Bennett and his staff were informed the meeting was postponed, according to reports, but they were urged not to leave their hotel.

Biden was scheduled for a briefing in the Situation Room at the White House shortly before the bombing occurred near the airport in Kabul, where Americans were conducting evacuations.

A 10:30 a.m. scheduled briefing by Biden’s coronavirus response team was also canceled on Thursday.

Biden remains in the Situation Room at the White House to monitor the crisis.

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that there were American casualties as a result of the bombing.

