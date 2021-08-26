House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Thursday that Congress must immediately pass Rep. Mike Gallagher’s (R-WI) bill to protect American troops after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

McCarthy said in a statement after the suicide bombing:

Today’s attacks are horrific. My prayers go out to those who were injured and the families of those who were killed. I also continue to pray for the safety of our troops, the stranded American citizens, our allies and Afghan partners who remain in the area. Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of the withdrawal.

The GOP leader said that Congress must pass Gallagher’s bill, H.R. 5071, which would require the Department of Defense secretary to submit daily reports on the status of Americans still in Afghanistan, and prevent troops from withdrawing before they help evacuate every American.

Gallagher said in a statement Thursday:

At least four United States Marines are dead who did not need to die. Please pray for their families and for the other service members who sustained injuries. This tragedy is the direct result of the failure of this incompetent withdrawal plan, and I fear the worst is still to come. We need all hands on deck to prevent further loss of life. Congress must immediately reconvene and take control of this situation, which has spiraled out of control. A good first step would be passing my bill to ensure no Americans are left behind.

“This is a colossal failure and President Biden and every single person involved with the decisions made in Afghanistan should be brought before Congress to answer to the American people,” Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said in a statement Thursday.

The devolving situation in Afghanistan is infuriating. Let’s be clear, President Biden has the blood of Americans on his hands and his Administration is failing the American people and our service members. — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 26, 2021

This is a colossal failure and President Biden and every single person involved with the decisions made in Afghanistan should be brought before Congress to answer to the American people. — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 26, 2021

McCarthy continued his statement:

It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives. Speaker Pelosi must bring Congress back into session before August 31 so that we can be briefed thoroughly and comprehensively by the Biden Administration and pass Representative Gallagher’s legislation prohibiting the withdrawal of our troops until every American is out of Afghanistan.

“In the meantime, President Biden must take decisive action to protect our troops, our citizens, and our allies without regard for an arbitrary deadline,” McCarthy added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.