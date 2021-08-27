House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul has invested between $250,000 and $500,000 in 18 hotels across the country, according to a House disclosure.
The hotels branded by Marriott and Hilton are in the following cities:
- Rogers, AR
- Phoenix, AZ
- Lakeland, FL
- Albany, GA
- Andover, MA
- Fayetteville, NC
- Greenville, SC
- Johnson City, TN
- Beaumont, TX
- Richmond, VA
- Vancouver, WA
- Montgomery, AL
- Schaumburg, IL
- Jackson, TN
- Allen, TX
- Burelson, TX
- El Paso, TX
- Irving, TX
Paul’s investment strategy also included purchasing call options worth between $500,001 and $1 million shortly after the Pentagon revered course and canceled a Microsoft contract, creating an opportunity for Amazon to again bid for the contract that was awarded to their rival.
After the Pentagon announced the news, “Amazon stock prices closed on a record high of $3,675.74, topping its previous closing record of $3,531.45 on September 2, 2020,” Breitbart News reported.
In another money move, one of Paul’s companies reportedly benefited from the Trump administration’s $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by utilizing the program to access cheap money in the form of a loan.
While the program was in existence, Nancy Pelosi criticized the PPP, suggesting “transparency” is “needed to ensure struggling small businesses, particularly minority, women and veteran-owned businesses, are getting the vital assistance they need to survive and retain their workers.”
