President Joe Biden tried to prepare Americans for another terrorist attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Saturday, issuing a statement from the White House.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden wrote in a statement released by the White House. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

Biden insisted he told his generals to take “every possible measure” to protect American forces in Afghanistan.

“They assured me that they did, and that they could take these measures while completing the mission and safely retrograding our personnel,” he said, after 14 American troops were killed by terrorists in the region.

Biden thanked the slain troops for allowing Americans to continue evacuating people from Afghanistan, despite the ongoing threats posed to the areas near the Kabul airport.

“Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far,” he wrote. “May God protect our troops and all those standing watch in these dangerous days.”

Biden boasted that ‘hundreds” of Americans had been evacuated on Friday amid 6,800 other people leaving Afghanistan.

He also promised efforts to help Americans continue to evacuate the country after the military withdrawal deadline of August 31.

“Today, we discussed the ongoing preparations to help people continue to leave Afghanistan after our military departs.”