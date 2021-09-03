Alleged Burglar Dead After Refusing to Comply with Armed TX Homeowner

An alleged car burglar is dead after refusing to comply Thursday night with an armed homeowner in Kingwood, Texas.

Click2Houston reports a motion sensor camera alerted the homeowner to the alleged burglar’s presence around 9 p.m. in the evening.

A 23-year-old alleged burglar was discovered in the homeowner’s vehicle. The armed homeowner ordered the suspect out of the car, but he would not comply.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Specialist S. Squier said, “As the male homeowner approached the vehicle, (he) ordered the name subject out at gunpoint. He became aggressive, uncooperative. The suspect made the statement, ‘I will not go back to prison.’”

The Montgomery County Police Reporter notes that the homeowner then shot at the suspect, killing him.

