Bill de Blasio May Run for New York Governor in 2022

Two-term New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may run for governor in 2022, as he is “absolutely” considering ways to further the lifespan of his political career.

On an appearance on far-left Morning Joe on MSNBC, de Blasio touted reports that he will run for governor of New York.

When the host directly asked him if the reports are true, he shifted the question to say he was working with Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), “bringing this city back” after the Chinese coronavirus and Hurricane Ida hit it:

Hochul was elevated to the governorship when the disgraced Andrew Cuomo stepped down from the position last month after an investigation found credibility to claims he sexually harassed multiple women:

He then said, “The politics, that’s next year,” not fully confirming his plans.

“But look, I believe in public service. I’ve done it my whole life. I want to keep working on crucial issues and causes,” he added, talking about what could be next upon leaving office as mayor. “So we’ll see what the future brings.”

The host then pressed him, asking if it’s “fair to say” he is slightly “considering the run” for governor.

“I want to keep serving in one way or another in the future, so I’m going to look at different options. Absolutely,” he said.

Politico reported the mayor has “phoned several labor leaders in recent days to gauge support,” according to a union affiliate familiar with the conversations.

“He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” the anonymous person told Politico.

New York City mayors have term limits that only allow them to serve two consecutive four-year terms. However, they can run again after one four-year break.

