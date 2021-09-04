Waltz: Biden Admin. Blaming Americans for Not Leaving Afghanistan Is ‘Garbage’ – They ‘Were Saying Everything’s Going to Be Fine’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to the Biden administration’s arguments that Americans were warned to leave Afghanistan but didn’t want to by stating that while those warnings were coming out, “government officials across the administration were saying everything’s going to be fine.”

Waltz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “I think that’s a bunch of garbage. I mean, let me be blunt. Because I can tell you, the people that we are talking to are scared. They’re desperate to leave. They very much have wanted to leave. They were trying to when the Kabul airport was open, and they’re still trying to now. And saying well, we sent you some emails nineteen times, while at the same time, government officials across the administration were saying everything’s going to be fine.”

