At least 63 people were shot, six of them fatally, during Labor Day Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that 16 people were shot in Chicago between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.

Breitbart News reported that at least 24 people were shot Saturday night into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

By Monday morning, the number of shooting victims had reached at least 57, with four of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds, continuing a violent pattern that has been dominant in the city despite restrictive gun laws.

On Tuesday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times pointed out there were at least 63 shooting victims in total during the holiday weekend, six of whom died after being shot.

ABC 7 explained “six kids were shot just in just 12 hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning.” A four-year-old boy visiting Chicago with mother was shot in the head twice and killed on Friday.

HeyJackass.com observed that 14 people have been shot and killed in Chicago during September 2021, and another 89 people have been shot and wounded.

