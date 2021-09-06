Chicago Labor Day Weekend: At Least 57 Shot by Monday Morning

At least 57 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago Friday evening into Monday morning of Labor Day Weekend 2021.

CBS 2 reported 53 shot and wounded and four fatally shot by 5:58 a.m. Monday, September 6.

Breitbart News reported 24 people were shot, two of them fatally, in less than 24 hours spanning from Saturday night into Sunday morning. And prior to those 24 shooting victims, the Chicago Sun-Times had observed that 16 people were shot in Chicago between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.

So there were at least 40 shooting victims in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago by Sunday morning and that number grew to at least 57 shooting victims by Monday morning.

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 13 people have been shot and killed in Chicago during the first days of September. Another 82 people have been shot and wounded during the same time-frame.

Breitbart News observed at least 50 were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during the last the weekend of August.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.