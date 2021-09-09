Biden DOJ Sues Texas over Abortion Law

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Texas over the Lone Star State’s abortion “heartbeat” law, alleging it is “in open defiance of the Constitution.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland unveiled the civil lawsuit against Texas at an afternoon press conference.

“This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear,” Garland stated. “If it prevails, it may become a model for action in other areas, by other states and with respect to other constitutional rights and judicial precedents.”

“Nor need one think long or hard to realize the damage that would be done to our society if states were allowed to implement laws that empower any private individual to infringe on another’s constitutionally protected rights in this way,” the attorney general continued.

“The act is clearly unconstitutional,” he added.

The lawsuit following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision not to block Texas’ law prohibiting abortion after six weeks.

Last Saturday, a judge has temporarily barred some Texas abortion facilities from facing legal action by the state’s largest anti-abortion organization.